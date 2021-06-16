Military identifies remains of New London brothers killed at Pearl Harbor

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WBAY) - The military has identified the remains of three New London brothers killed at Pearl Harbor.

They were identified as Navy Fireman 1st Class Malcolm J. Barber, 22, Navy Fireman 1st Class Leroy K. Barber, 21, and Navy Fireman 2nd Class Randolph H. Barber, 19.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says the Barber remains were accounted for on June 10, 2020.

On Dec. 7. 1941, the Barber brothers were assigned to the USS Oklahoma at Pearl Harbor when the ship was attacked by Japanese planes.

The USS Oklahoma took multiple torpedo hits and capsized. The Barber brothers were among the 429 crewmen who died that day.

Over a three year period, Navy personnel recovered the remains of the crew. The remains were interred in the Halawa and Nu’uanu Cemeteries.

In 1947, the American Graves Registration Service disinterred the remains from those cemeteries and sent them to Central Identification Laboratory at Schofield Barracks.

Lab staff were able to identify 35 men from the Oklahoma at that time. The unidentified remains were buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu. Those remains were classified as “non-recoverable.”

In 2015, the DPAA exhumed the Oklahoma Unknowns from the cemetery known as the Punchbowl.

“The Barber brothers’ names are recorded at the Courts of the Missing at the Punchbowl, along with the others who are missing from WWII. A rosette will be placed next to their names to indicate they have been accounted for,” reads a statement from the DPAA.

Malcolm Barber’s personnel profile: https://dpaa-mil.sites.crmforce.mil/dpaaProfile?id=a0Jt0000000XeKCEA0.

Leroy Barber’s personnel profile: https://dpaa-mil.sites.crmforce.mil/dpaaProfile?id=a0Jt0000000XeKBEA0.

Randolph Barber’s personnel profile: https://dpaa-mil.sites.crmforce.mil/dpaaProfile?id=a0Jt0000000XeKDEA0.

