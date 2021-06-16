Advertisement

INTERVIEW: “Upskilling” workers

By WBAY news staff
Updated: 5 hours ago
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Fox Valley Technical College is seeing a surge in demand to train workers.

The higher demand isn’t just from workers who lost their jobs or are searching for better ones -- but from businesses “upskilling” their existing workforce. These businesses want to train current employees with new skills to take on new roles at the company.

FVTC Director of Business & Industry Dale Walker talks about the demand and the effectiveness of companies investing in workers they already know well.

