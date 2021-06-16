HEAT & HUMIDITY RETURN...

Nearby HIGH pressure has given us a few comfortable and nice days.... But now the HIGH moves away, allowing BIG changes for Wednesday. A breezy south-southwest wind will blow, especially Thursday afternoon. It’s going to heat up tomorrow with inland highs close to 90 degrees. You’ll also notice an increase in the humidity by tomorrow afternoon. A spotty daytime shower or storm is possible, but the evening and night is the time to watch. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to be more likely Thursday evening and even into early Friday morning. Some of these storms may be strong to severe with hail, heavy downpours and high winds. We really need the rain though... And while we are expecting some rain late tomorrow, it looks like the heaviest soaking rain will fall through the southern half of the state. It is possible that areas north of the Fox Valley receive very little to no rain from tomorrow’s storms.

Friday will be very warm once again (90-ish), but the humidity drops throughout the day. More comfortable air will reside across the area through the weekend. We’re also keeping an eye on Sunday. Hopefully most of Father’s Day will be dry, but shower and storm chances will be on the increase as the day wears on. Showers and storms will continue Sunday night into Monday... So at least another rain chance there.

WINDS & WAVES:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

THURSDAY: SSW 15-25 KTS WAVES: 2-5′

FRIDAY: WNW 15-30 KTS WAVES: 3-6′

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Mild again. A daybreak shower far northwest? LOW: 54

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. Breezy, hot and turning more humid. Chance of a daytime storm, better chances evening and night. HIGH: 90 LOW: 67

FRIDAY: An early shower? Then some sun. Still hot and breezy, but the humidity drops late. Chance of another storm late or evening. HIGH: 91 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Cooler and less humid. HIGH: 80 LOW: 57

FATHER’S DAY: Increasing clouds. Late showers and storms. Summer arrives at 10:31pm. HIGH: 79 LOW: 62

MONDAY: Morning thundershowers. Some late sun. Windy. HIGH: 74 LOW: 51

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Cool for June. HIGH: 70 LOW: 51

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warmer. HIGH: Near 80

