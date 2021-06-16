Eight displaced by fire in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Eight people were displaced by a fire at a three-family home in Green Bay Tuesday night.

There are no reports of injuries.

At about 8:48 p.m., Green Bay Metro firefighters were called to 909 Day Street on the city’s east side. They arrived to find heavy smoke, heat and fire on the second floor of the home.

“A quick fire attack and knockdown limited the fire damage to the unit on the second floor,” says Battalion Chief Ray Fuiten.

The eight people displaced from the home are receiving help from the Red Cross.

The estimated cost of damage is $75,000, according to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

