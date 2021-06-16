Advertisement

Eight displaced by fire in Green Bay

(WTOL)
By WBAY news staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Eight people were displaced by a fire at a three-family home in Green Bay Tuesday night.

There are no reports of injuries.

At about 8:48 p.m., Green Bay Metro firefighters were called to 909 Day Street on the city’s east side. They arrived to find heavy smoke, heat and fire on the second floor of the home.

“A quick fire attack and knockdown limited the fire damage to the unit on the second floor,” says Battalion Chief Ray Fuiten.

The eight people displaced from the home are receiving help from the Red Cross.

The estimated cost of damage is $75,000, according to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People rescued from boat capsize
Sheriff’s Office: Body of missing Green Bay man recovered following boat capsize
Country USA Music Festival
New Oshkosh concert venue will not open this summer
File photo of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers on offseason: “It’s been about really enjoying my time”
Authorities say two small helicopters collided over a ranch in South Texas and killed two men.
Baby among 2 dead following 3 vehicle crash in Dodge County
School desks
Heads of Wisconsin’s largest school districts “dismayed” by state budget

Latest News

Fire
One hurt in fire in Green Bay hospital bathroom
June 16 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another seasonable day
Wisconsin GOP members return from trip to Arizona to watch election audit
Wisconsin republicans return after watching Arizona audit November election
Wisconsin republicans return after watching Arizona audit November election