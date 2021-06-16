Eating disorders in adolescents double during pandemic

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - In a health alert, medical professionals are sounding the alarm after numbers show eating disorders have doubled among adolescents.

“This is very troubling because the demand for eating disorder care is far outpacing supply,” said Dr. Paula Cody, a UW-Health adolescent medicine specialist.

Dr. Cody said there’s been an increase in eating disorder cases over the past several years, but recent numbers are telling a new trend.

“We noticed that in comparing 2019 to 2020, that despite decreased overall healthcare utilization due to the pandemic, we have seen nearly doubling of patient encounters related to an eating disorder,” said Dr. Cody. “We are seeing this trend in both a pediatric population so 12- to 18-year-olds, as well as the college students.”

That rapid increase has health care providers concerned.

“There are not enough beds in facilities trained to treat eating disorders, and there’s been a long waiting list,” said Dr. Cody.

“We do know based on reports that we’re getting from our community members and from our other community agencies that they are short on beds,” said Lisa Tutskey, a licensed marriage and family therapist with Prevea Health. “Their beds are filling up very quickly, especially with adolescents.”

Experts say the stress of the pandemic may have contributed to adolescents developing unhealthy coping strategies.

“Life was completely abnormal and so many of us like routine and structure and consistency, and there was nothing about the last year and a half that has been routine or structure,” said Tutskey. “Nobody could control going to school, work or any of those things and they have to find something to control and unfortunately controlling food intake is one of those ways to have control.”

As terms like ‘covid-15’ and ‘pandemic pounds’ started to circulate, coupled with closed gyms, some may have used their extra time to “get healthy” but went too far.

Plus, with more time at home with family, parents may have noticed some eating-habit changes, too.

“Everybody’s at home eating lunch together, eating dinner together and it’s obvious then that there’s somebody not eating,” said Tutskey.

There’s also been a dramatic increase in screen time. Some adolescents spent 8 hours a day online for school with their cameras on.

“You’re sitting on a Zoom call or a Google Meet so you do have a lot of time to sit and look at yourself but also to look at other people and we often don’t compare ourselves appropriately to other people,” said Tutskey.

“With increased screen time, we’ve also seen an increase in social media usage and increase exposure to filter pictures and photoshopped pictures… a lot of advice from not medical professionals about how to lose weight or how to get in shape, and all this has led to people starting unhealthy behaviors,” said Dr. Cody.

Medical experts say there are some warning signs to look for:

· Avoiding foods they once loved

· Cutting out complete food groups or being more restrictive

· Pushing food around on the plate

· Skipping family meals

· Excuses not to eat

· Exercising more

· Drastic weight changes

If you notice any of these signs, contact your primary health care physician.

“Eating disorders are a medical or a mental health diagnosis with extreme medical complications. In fact, anorexia nervosa has the highest fatality rate of any mental health diagnosis,” said Dr. Cody.

Dr. Cody said there are some things parents can do now as a preventive measure: schedule family meals and activities, limit talk about other people’s weight and try not to talk about their own weight or diet.

“That is something that the teenagers will incorporate and start assessing on themselves. Whenever we’re giving compliments, try not to give compliments about how someone looks or if they’ve lost weight because that starts to equate being skinny with increased self-worth,” said Dr. Cody.

