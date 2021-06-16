Advertisement

Donation drive underway for kids removed from abuse, neglect

By Kristyn Allen
Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A collection drive is underway for children removed from homes due to abuse or neglect.

The monthly donation drive is part of the Wisconsin CASA Association My Stuff, My Bag initiative.

The organization fills suitcases with donations for children. Each month has a theme.

• June – conditioner and body wash

• July – summer pajamas and pillow cases

• August – suitcases, crayons, markers, and quart and gallon size plastic bags

• September – journals, pens and small toys

• October – books, combs and brushes

• November – socks, underwear and coloring books

• December – winter pajamas and stuffed animals

“While we will happily accept all of these items throughout the year, we chose to specify monthly items based on what the public can easily find in stores and on sale,” said Kelly Schwartz, Wisconsin CASA Association Director of Program Administration. “Picking up one or two of these items during back to school shopping, end of season sales and the holiday shopping season can make a big difference in our supply. We can give more suitcases to more children sooner.”

Donations can be dropped off at the Startup Hub lobby on the NWTC campus, 2701 Larsen Road.

My Stuff, My Bag started in 2019 with help from the Green Bay Packers Give Back Celebrity Bowling Event.

Suitcases have been given to children in Barron, Brown and Oneida Counties. CASA hopes to expand to more communities.

MORE INFORMATION: https://wisconsin-casa.org/ways-to-get-involved/my-stuff-my-bag/

