Train hauling lumber derails overnight in Merrill; no one injured

Federal investigators are now working to determine what caused a train to derail early Wednesday morning in Merrill. It happened below the County Highway K bridge over the Wisconsin River near South Park Street and River Street.

Mathieu Gaudreault, a spokesman for Canadian National Railway, said the train derailed around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. He said reports indicate that two locomotives derailed on their side and two lumber cars derailed but are still upright.

There are no injuries. The train was not hauling anything dangerous and no leaks have been reported.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

“CN would like to thank local emergency services for their collaboration and to apologize for any inconvenience that may have occurred as a result of this incident,” Gaudreault said in an email.

Around 9:20 a.m. crews arrived to lift the cars back upright. The process is expected to take several hours.

The Merrill Police Department is asking people to avoid the area to give crews the room needed to clear the scene.

