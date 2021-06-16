Creativity required to thwart catalytic converter thieves

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you leave your car or truck parked outside at night, or have a fleet of vehicles left outside a business, police are urging you to keep a closer eye on them, and maybe even check to make sure they’re running like they’re supposed to.

The warning comes as police are responding to a sudden increase in catalytic converter thefts across several communities.

“We always have a rash of them throughout the year. These picked up again in the spring. Since April, we’ve had about 14 of these catalytic converter theft (incidents),” says Green Bay Police Captain Ben Allen, adding in some incidents, multiple vehicles are affected.

And it’s not just Green Bay.

Allen says the thieves are hitting vehicles in communities across Brown county, with nearly 30 cases of catalytic converters stolen in the last eight weeks.

He says several law enforcement agencies are now working together to track down what he thinks is a small group of people targeting mostly business parking lots in the dark of night.

“It’s relatively quick. If they can get under the car quickly, we’re assuming they have a cordless Sawzall and get under there and cut the two ends off and peel it off and away they go,” explains Allen.

And even if checking to see whether you still have your catalytic converter is not high on your maintenance to-do list, if yours goes missing, you’ll know.

“That’s how most people recognize that something’s wrong. They start up their car, and it’s very loud. Imagine that your muffler fell off. It’s loud like that,” Allen explains.

Police say most vehicles hit were parked outside a business, and the catalytic converter, designed to convert toxic gases into something less harmful, were removed in the blink of an eye.

The driving force?

Allen says it’s likely money, because thieves are going after the small amount of precious metals inside, now worth more than gold, and worth 10 times as much money as five years ago.

Allen says it’s all kinds of vehicles, not just high-end, expensive cars being targeted.

“We suspect they’re probably getting somewhere between $30 and $50 a piece, where higher-end vehicles, European vehicles, those are quite a bit more expensive... anywhere from $100 all the way up to over $1,000,” he says.

It adds up quickly, but so do repairs, that he says can cost around $2,000.

Police say scrap metal dealers are not required to report someone trying to sell catalytic converters for cash, and so far, they have a few suspects, but no charges and not much for pictures or video of thieves in action.

“If you have video surveillance, get your cameras on the parking lots where you park your company vehicles,” recommends Allen.

He also suggests regularly starting vehicles to listen for a missing catalytic converter, and think about where you’re parking them.

“Certainly under lighted areas of your parking lots, not behind, under or away from a traveled area, whether that’s a roadway, a sidewalk,” says Allen.

People across the country are doing this now, too, as thefts are increasing nationwide.

Allen says there were 14,000 thefts last year alone.

In states like Minnesota, programs like painting and engraving the vehicle identification number (VIN) on the converter are now being recommended.

“This is just crime of opportunity,” says Allen. “Some addiction is really probably driving a lot of this.”

