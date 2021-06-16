Citizen reports seeing human hand in Fond du Lac River, nothing found during search

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire officials say nothing was found during a search of the Fond du Lac River Tuesday evening after they say a citizen reported seeing a visible body part in the water.

According to the Fond du Lac Fire Department, rescue crews were called to the area of North Lincoln Street to the South of Johnson Street at 7:08 p.m.

Officials say a person was using a large magnet to clean debris from the river, whey the person thought they saw a human hand in the water.

A limited search was done in the area, and officials say no body parts were found.

Authorities at the scene eventually determined it would be better to do any further searching at daybreak.

Fond du Lac Fire Chief Peter O’Leary tells Action 2 News he didn’t know what time, or if any, search will be done Wednesday.

Chief O’Leary adds law enforcement will make that call Wednesday.

In addition, he says the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will also be consulted in case specialized sonar equipment is needed.

