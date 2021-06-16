Baby among 2 dead following 3 vehicle crash in Dodge County

Article has been updated with the correct time, which was first reported by authorities as 6 p.m., not 4 p.m.

DODGE Co., Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say two people, including a six-month-old child, are dead following a crash Tuesday evening in the Township of Trenton.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in just after 4 p.m. regarding a crash on State Highway 33 at the intersection of Breezy Point Road.

The Sheriff’s Office says that their initial investigation shows a southbound Nissan on Highway 33 tried to make a left turn. Authorities add a southbound Hyundai had stopped behind the Nissan.

While the Hyundai had stopped, the Sheriff’s Office says a Ford Transit Van was also southbound, and hit the back of the Hyundai, forcing it to collide with the Nissan.

Dodge County officials say the 61-year-old woman driving the Nissan received minor injuries, and was taken to a Waupun hospital. She was the only person inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Meanwhile, the 26-yar-old driver of the Ford Transit van, who was the only person inside that vehicle, was taken to a Beaver Dam hospital for minor injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Authorities did not immediately release the gender of the van’s driver.

Authorities say a 36-year-old passenger who was in the left, rear seat of the Hyundai was taken to a Beaver Dam hospital before being flown by Flight for Life to UW-Madison. The passenger’s gender was not released.

The Hyundai’s driver, identified as a 63-year-old woman, was taken to a Waupun Hospital for injuries. Authorities have not stated how severe her injuries are as of this time.

Dodge County authorities say a 68-year-old passenger in the front right seat, as well as a six-month old passenger in the back right, both died at the scene. The Sheriff’s Office did not state the genders of the two crash victims.

No names have been released as of this time. Authorities have also not released where the drivers and passengers are from.

Multiple departments assisted with the crash, which closed State Highway 33 for more than three hours.

