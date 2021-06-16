Appleton International Airport seeing 88% of pre-pandemic travelers

GREENVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton International Airport is seeing 88% of what it saw in travel before the pandemic.

Nationwide, the Transportation Security Administration is seeing an increase in travelers in June. For the first time since March of 2020, TSA’s around the county saw two million people go through the security checkpoint in a single day.

In Appleton, so many people are flying that the airport has been able to add more flights for travelers.

Compared to 2019 we actually average 5 more flights a day than we did in 2019. We’ve come out of the pandemic in a much stronger position as an airport than we were before the pandemic,” Patrick Tracey with the Appleton International Airport said.

Airport officials have noticed that a majority of travelers this year are inexperienced fliers. For that reason, TSA workers have had to reiterate what can and cannot go on the planes more often.

To make airports safe for all, the TSA has eliminated multiple touchpoints. At the checkpoint, passengers no longer have to take personal items like electronics, out of their carry-on bags to put in bins. When travelers approach the travel document checking podium, they will also be asked to scan their boarding passes.

TSA employees will be conducting routine cleaning and disinfecting of frequently touched surfaces and security screening equipment at the checkpoints. The airport is also performing additional cleaning of security checkpoints.

A mask mandate remains in place through September 13 for all passengers traveling on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States, and in U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations.

