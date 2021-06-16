Advertisement

3 “BRIGHT” MINUTES: Solar energy without solar cells

By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The sun doesn’t just keep us warm and help us find our way during the day. Enough sunlight hits the Earth in one hour to meet the human world’s energy needs for an entire year.

Talk about a wasted opportunity.

Solar cells can create energy from the sun’s light but they’re not very efficient, converting maybe 25% of it into electricity. A Purdue biophysicist, Yulia Pushkar, says nature has already solved this problem: Plants have been converting solar rays into energy since before animals walked the earth.

Brad explains how she’s harnessing the energy of “artificial photosynthesis” in 3 BRILLIANT -- some would say “BRIGHT” -- MINUTES!

2,000 workers needed for Summerfest
State lawmakers debate ban on businesses asking for vaccine information
Appleton council meetings to continue with virtual option
Evers promises to sign police bills, calls for more
First Alert Forecast: Another mild night, heat and humidity approaching for Thursday