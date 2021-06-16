Advertisement

12-year-old among 2 seriously injured in fatal Dodge County crash

By WBAY news staff
Updated: 6 hours ago
DODGE Co., Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say one person is dead and two others are recovering from injuries following a crash in Dodge County early Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, a report came in at about 12:52 p.m. regarding a crash on Highway 33 near North Grove Road in the Township of Oak Grove.

The Sheriff’s Office says based on an initial investigation, a westbound Buick sedan on Highway 33 was hit by an eastbound Ford truck after the truck crossed the center line.

Authorities say the driver of the Buick, identified as a 50-year-old Lake Mills woman, died at the scene. Her 12-year-old passenger received life threatening injuries, and was flown to Children’s Hospital of Madison. The child is also of Lake Mills.

Meanwhile, they say the driver of the truck, identified by the Sheriff’s Office as a 47-year-old Horicon man, was seriously injured, and was also flown to a hospital. He was taken to Aurora Summit Hospital in Oconomowoc.

His passenger, a 44-year-old from Horicon, was taken to a Beaver Dam hospital for minor injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Wednesday’s crash caused a stretch of the highway to temporarily close between Highway 26 and Horicon, but authorities say it reopened at 4:50 p.m.

Emergency crews blocked off a portion of Highway 33 in Dodge County Wednesday afternoon...
Emergency crews blocked off a portion of Highway 33 in Dodge County Wednesday afternoon following a fatal crash.(Dodge County Sheriff's Office)

This is the second fatal crash in as many days involving Highway 33 in Dodge County.

On Tuesday, authorities say two people, including a six-month-old baby, were killed in the Township of Trenton.

RELATED: Baby among 2 dead following 3 vehicle crash in Dodge County

