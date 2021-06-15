Advertisement

Tropical Storm Bill swirls, briefly, far out at sea

Tropical Storm Bill was expected to continue far off the Atlantic seaboard and not pose any...
Tropical Storm Bill was expected to continue far off the Atlantic seaboard and not pose any immediate threat to land despite the possibility of some rough seas along the U.S. Northeast coast.(Source: NHC/NOAA)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — The second named storm of this year’s hurricane season, Tropical Storm Bill, strengthened slightly off the U.S. eastern seaboard on Tuesday, but not for long.

It was expected to dissipate on Wednesday over colder water as it approaches the coast of Nova Scotia. Bill became a named storm late Monday.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Bill was swirling about 240 miles off Nantucket, Massachusetts.

The storm had top sustained winds of 50 mph and was moving to the northeast at 31 mph, on a path that doesn’t pose any immediate threat to land.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People rescued from boat capsize
Sheriff’s Office: Body of missing Green Bay man recovered following boat capsize
A car is pulled from the Fox River in Green Bay, June 14, 2021.
Driver dies in Fox River crash
Lightning over Oconto Breakwater on June 13, 2021. Contributed Kortney Slye.
Strong storms sweep northeast Wisconsin on Sunday evening
Kaylee Schommer wears her engagement ring and wedding band.
Suamico woman loses wedding rings while at Titletown, hoping for their return
Authorities are investigating after a cyberattack struck city computers in Pensacola, Fla.,...
Menominee Casino Resort reports cyberattack

Latest News

The partisan Arizona audit is reaching a milestone.
Arizona audit nears milestone
FILE - This Jan. 26, 2015 file photo shows Lisa Banes in Park City, Utah. The “Gone Girl” and...
‘Gone Girl’ actor Lisa Banes dies 10 days after hit-and-run
The partisan Maricopa County ballot review has been plagued by a 'slew of problems.'
Arizona audit of 2020 election hits hand-count milestone
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks to American...
Biden administration pushes plan to combat domestic terror