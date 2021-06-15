Advertisement

State mails postcards to inactive voters

Sample of the postcard mailed to people who haven't voted in Wisconsin in four years
Sample of the postcard mailed to people who haven't voted in Wisconsin in four years(Wisconsin Elections Commission)
By Associated Press
Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Postcards are being mailed this week to about 187,000 voters in Wisconsin who have not cast a ballot in the past four years, informing them that they will have their registration deactivated unless they take action within 30 days.

If the voter does not take action, or the mailing is undeliverable, the voter will have to re-register in order to vote.

To remain registered, voters must sign and return the postcard indicating that is their intention by July 15.

State law requires the mailing to be sent every two years following the November election. This mailing covers voters who have not voted since the November 2016 election.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People rescued from boat capsize
Sheriff’s Office: Body of missing Green Bay man recovered following boat capsize
A car is pulled from the Fox River in Green Bay, June 14, 2021.
Driver dies in Fox River crash
Lightning over Oconto Breakwater on June 13, 2021. Contributed Kortney Slye.
Strong storms sweep northeast Wisconsin on Sunday evening
Kaylee Schommer wears her engagement ring and wedding band.
Suamico woman loses wedding rings while at Titletown, hoping for their return
File photo of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers on offseason: “It’s been about really enjoying my time”

Latest News

The Blueprint program now at Startup Hub in Downtown Green Bay
New business program unveiled at Green Bay’s Startup Hub
Country USA Music Festival
New Oshkosh concert venue will not open this summer
Mabel Murphy's reopens following 2019 fire
Mabel Murphy’s reopens following 2019 fire
Golfers take swings to benefit youth in Door County
Golfers take swings to benefit youth in Door County
EAA honors Bessie Coleman 100 years after she becomes the first African American female pilot
EAA honors Bessie Coleman 100 years after she becomes the first African American female pilot