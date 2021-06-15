Advertisement

Sanitary sewer overflows in Oshkosh, amount of leakage unknown at this time

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - City workers are still determining the amount of sewage overflowed from a sanitary sewer in Oshkosh days after the incident.

According to city officials, the sanitary sewer overflow happened on E. Waukau Avenue near the intersection of Old Orchard Lane this past weekend.

A release regarding the incident was sent out shortly after 4:15 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

In that same release, officials say the amount of leakage is still being determined.

However, they say it doesn’t appear that any wastewater reached the storm sewer system, or Lake Winnebago.

City officials say the overflow was released from a broken force main, which they say has now been repaired.

Although a citizen was said to have reported the leak, city officials did not specify when the report was made, saying only the overflow happened over the weekend of June 12 and 13.

They say containment, clean up and repair of the broken pipe began as soon as they identified the sanitary sewer release had happened.

Oshkosh officials say repairs were completed by city crews, and an additional contractor was brought in to help manage the wastewater while repairs were made.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has been notified of the incident as well.

Currently, city officials add no additional actions are required.

