Advertisement

Record rise in US wholesale prices over the past year

FILE – This image shows meat on shelves in a grocery store. Wholesale prices, driven by rising...
FILE – This image shows meat on shelves in a grocery store. Wholesale prices, driven by rising food costs, increased 0.8% in May.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wholesale prices, driven by rising food costs, increased 0.8% in May and by an unprecedented amount over the past year as the U.S. economy emerges from pandemic lockdowns and pushes inflation higher.

The monthly gain in the producer price index, which measures inflation pressure before it reaches consumers, followed a 0.6% increase in April and a 1% jump in March, the Labor Department reported Tuesday.

Food prices jumped a sizable 2.6% with the cost of beef and veal rising, though the cost of fresh fruits declined. Energy costs rose 2.2%, reversing a 2.4% drop in April.

Over the past 12 months, wholesale prices are up 6.6%, the largest 12-month increase on records going back to 2010.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile categories such as food and energy, rose 0.7% in May, the same as April, while core inflation rose 5.3% over the past 12 months, the largest gain on records going back to 2014.

Nearly 60% of the wholesale price increase from May reflected a 1.5% jump in prices for goods. Prices for services rose by 0.6%.

Last week, the U.S. reported that consumer prices rose 0.6% in May with prices over the past year surging by 5%, the biggest 12-month gain in more than a decade.

Analysts said that the big jump in wholesale prices following the sizable gain in consumer prices underscores the current upward movement in inflation.

Shortages of raw materials and intermediate goods are driving a good portion of the rise in wholesale inflation, according to Michael Pearce, the senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People rescued from boat capsize
Sheriff’s Office: Body of missing Green Bay man recovered following boat capsize
A car is pulled from the Fox River in Green Bay, June 14, 2021.
Driver dies in Fox River crash
Lightning over Oconto Breakwater on June 13, 2021. Contributed Kortney Slye.
Strong storms sweep northeast Wisconsin on Sunday evening
Kaylee Schommer wears her engagement ring and wedding band.
Suamico woman loses wedding rings while at Titletown, hoping for their return
File photo of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers on offseason: “It’s been about really enjoying my time”

Latest News

The Blueprint program now at Startup Hub in Downtown Green Bay
New business program unveiled at Green Bay’s Startup Hub
This March 4, 2011 file photo shows Judge Jack Weinstein during a visit to the Louis Armstrong...
Jack Weinstein, legal maverick on federal bench, dead at 99
Country USA Music Festival
New Oshkosh concert venue will not open this summer
A mass shooting on Chicago's South Side claimed at least four lives Tuesday morning.
Police: 4 dead, 4 hurt in shooting on Chicago’s South Side
People take part in a worship service during the annual Southern Baptist Convention meeting...
Southern Baptists resist push from right in divisive vote