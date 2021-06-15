NWTC opens Learning Center at Green Bay Boys & Girls Club

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Rooms located at the back of the Boys and Girls Club building on University Avenue now have a new purpose,.

“In the past, it’s been used as part of our admin team space and we really just weren’t using it,” sad Danielle Taylor, the Marketing and Communications Coordinator for the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Green Bay.

However, the rooms now have a new goal.

“We’re excited to have the opening of the Northeast Wisconsin Technical College (NWTC) and Green Bay East Learning Center,” said Maria Lara, the Specialist of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at NWTC.

Lara says the rooms will serve as an extension of its west-side campus, offering more flexibility to current students.

“We want it to be located in the Green Bay East area so that we are more accessible, that we become a neighbor and really a staple in the community,” said Lara.

With its own entrance, it will allow college students their own space to get work done.

Current students will be able to come in to a certain room, and use desktop computers to access video conference calls they might have with an instructor, or take web courses that they are enrolled in during the summer.

“This is on a bus route already, so just again, allowing more access to students in a safe space. As a healthy environment that they can come and be able to further education,” said Taylor.

Another room will be staffed by an NWTC advisor and is open to all current and prospective students as well as parents.

“I think one of the exciting things for me about this location is the fact that parents will also be able to come into the space and ask questions,” said Lara.

Although the rooms are separated by a hallway, they hope the collaboration will open doors for all students.

“When we look at our side of the partnership, it is allowing that access to not only high school students, but to our elementary students and middle school, making sure that all kids know that college is an option if that’s what they choose to do,” adds Taylor.

“We do intend to have a collaborative relationship with the Boys and Girls Club, so we will have scheduled events where the kids are hosted here in this space again to make that transition from high school to post secondary education more comfortable, and really well thought out for them,” says Lara.

