New Oshkosh concert venue will not open this summer

Country USA Music Festival
Country USA Music Festival(WBAY)
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - An Oshkosh concert venue will not open as planned this summer.

Ford Park Live announced Monday that organizers are dealing with “unforeseen and ongoing delays regarding venue operations.”

“Ford Park Live will be unable to open this summer as originally planned,” reads a statement from the promoter.

The Billy Strings concert scheduled for June 18 and 19 has been moved to Leach Amphitheater. All previously purchased tickets will be honored at the new location at 303 Ceape Avenue. CLICK HERE for more information on tickets.

Ford Park Live was set to be the new concert venue in Oshkosh this summer after Hypervibe, the company in charge of Rock USA and Country USA, went bankrupt.

Promoter Danny Wimmer Presents took over the 200-acre Ford Festival Park and renamed it Ford Park Live.

“We look forward to putting down roots there and hopefully being there for a long, long time and being an incredible long-term live event destination for the community,” said DWP’s President of Live Entertainment Joe Litvag.

The promoter said the company planned to create new festivals for 2022. It’s unclear if the delay will impact those plans.

