McHugh falls short of Olympics in 100 breaststroke final

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Sturgeon Bay High School grad Max McHugh came up just short in his bid to qualify for the U.S. Olympic swim team in the 100 meter breaststroke on Monday night. He needed to finish top 2, was in 4th at the turn and coming back to the wall, but faded a bit at the end to finish in a tie for 7th.

McHugh still has the 200 meter breaststroke to compete in at the trails, with heats Wednesday and finals Thursday.

