Advertisement

McHugh falls short of Olympics in 100 breaststroke final

The Sturgeon Bay swimmer needed to finish in the top 2 to make it to Tokyo
max mchugh 100 results 2021 trials
max mchugh 100 results 2021 trials(WBAY)
By Dave Schroeder
Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Sturgeon Bay High School grad Max McHugh came up just short in his bid to qualify for the U.S. Olympic swim team in the 100 meter breaststroke on Monday night. He needed to finish top 2, was in 4th at the turn and coming back to the wall, but faded a bit at the end to finish in a tie for 7th.

McHugh still has the 200 meter breaststroke to compete in at the trails, with heats Wednesday and finals Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People rescued from boat capsize
Sheriff’s Office: Body of missing Green Bay man recovered following boat capsize
A car is pulled from the Fox River in Green Bay, June 14, 2021.
Driver dies in Fox River crash
Lightning over Oconto Breakwater on June 13, 2021. Contributed Kortney Slye.
Strong storms sweep northeast Wisconsin on Sunday evening
Kaylee Schommer wears her engagement ring and wedding band.
Suamico woman loses wedding rings while at Titletown, hoping for their return
Authorities are investigating after a cyberattack struck city computers in Pensacola, Fla.,...
Menominee Casino Resort reports cyberattack

Latest News

Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving holds his leg after being injured during the first half of Game 4...
Irving & Harden both out for Game 5 vs. Bucks
Milwaukee Brewers' Avisail Garcia (24) is congratulated by Willy Adames after hitting a two-run...
García, Yelich help Brewers sweep Pirates with 5-2 win
Milwaukee Bucks' P.J. Tucker and Khris Middleton steal the ball from Brooklyn Nets' Mike James...
Bucks tie series with 107-96 Game 4 win as Nets lose Irving
Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich runs the bases after he hits a solo home run during a...
Yelich propels Brewers to win over Pirates, 7-4