Advertisement

Mabel Murphy’s reopens following 2019 fire

Mabel Murphy's reopens following 2019 fire
Mabel Murphy's reopens following 2019 fire
By WBAY news staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A popular bar on Oshkosh’s Main Street is back open after it burned down two years ago.

The fire happened during the early morning hours back on May 7 in 2019, and began in a neighboring building before quickly spreading next door.

Both buildings had apartments above businesses.

Fire officials stated after burning for a little more than an hour, Mabel Murphy’s collapsed.

RELATED: Iconic Oshkosh bar collapses after fire

However, firefighters were able to rescue the Mabel Murphy’s sign, which survived intact, and is now on the new building.

The original structure was built in the 1890′s, and the fire happened just days before the bar was about to celebrate its 45th anniversary.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People rescued from boat capsize
Sheriff’s Office: Body of missing Green Bay man recovered following boat capsize
A car is pulled from the Fox River in Green Bay, June 14, 2021.
Driver dies in Fox River crash
Lightning over Oconto Breakwater on June 13, 2021. Contributed Kortney Slye.
Strong storms sweep northeast Wisconsin on Sunday evening
Kaylee Schommer wears her engagement ring and wedding band.
Suamico woman loses wedding rings while at Titletown, hoping for their return
File photo of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers on offseason: “It’s been about really enjoying my time”

Latest News

The Blueprint program now at Startup Hub in Downtown Green Bay
New business program unveiled at Green Bay’s Startup Hub
Country USA Music Festival
New Oshkosh concert venue will not open this summer
Golfers take swings to benefit youth in Door County
Golfers take swings to benefit youth in Door County
EAA honors Bessie Coleman 100 years after she becomes the first African American female pilot
EAA honors Bessie Coleman 100 years after she becomes the first African American female pilot