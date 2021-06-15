Mabel Murphy’s reopens following 2019 fire

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A popular bar on Oshkosh’s Main Street is back open after it burned down two years ago.

The fire happened during the early morning hours back on May 7 in 2019, and began in a neighboring building before quickly spreading next door.

Both buildings had apartments above businesses.

Fire officials stated after burning for a little more than an hour, Mabel Murphy’s collapsed.

However, firefighters were able to rescue the Mabel Murphy’s sign, which survived intact, and is now on the new building.

The original structure was built in the 1890′s, and the fire happened just days before the bar was about to celebrate its 45th anniversary.

