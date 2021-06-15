Lambeau Field COVID-19 vaccination clinic closing June 30

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at Lambeau Field will close June 30.

Bellin Health says the move is part of their “strategy to integrate COVID-19 vaccination administration into its day-to-day clinical operations.”

The mass clinic’s last appointment will be at noon June 30.

Starting Tuesday (June 15), Bellin will offer COVID-19 vaccinations at these FastCare clinics:

• Bellin Health FastCare-Green Bay East, 1976 Lime Kiln Road

• Bellin Health FastCare-Green Bay West, 2015 Shawano Ave. (inside the Meijer store)

HOURS

• Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.

• Saturday 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

• Sunday 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome at both sites.

The Pfizer vaccine will be available. That’s the only one approved for children ages 12-15. They must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Bellin says they will offer COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment at primary care clinics. Details are to be determined.

“We knew from the beginning that eventually we would no longer need a mass vaccination site to meet our community’s needs,” said Kathy Kerscher, Vice President of Primary Care. “That time has come and we have a great plan in place to continue to vaccinate everyone who wants it. I want to thank our incredible partners, Brown County Public Health and the Green Bay Packers, for helping to make this site a reality so we could serve our community in this way.”

The Lambeau Field clinic opened March 17. To date, Bellin has given more than 45,000 doses of vaccine at Lambeau Field.

Bellin is scheduling second doses for FastCare locations for people who received the first shot at Lambeau.

To schedule a vaccine appointment, call (920) 445-7313 or visit mybellin.org.

Prevea Health is also closing its mass vaccination sites at UW-Green Bay, Kress Events Center and UW-Green Bay, Sheboygan Campus. Operations are winding down Tuesday.

Since Dec. 16, Prevea has administered more than 200,000 doses of the vaccine statewide. on June 15, 2021. Since Dec. 16, Prevea has administered more than 200,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine statewide.

Visit www.myprevea.com or call 1-833-344-4373 to schedule an appointment at Prevea’s health centers.

Prevea will offer vaccines at the following locations:

In the Greater Green Bay area

Prevea Howard Health Center, 2793 Lineville Rd., Howard

Prevea Ashwaubenon Health Center, 2502 S. Ashland Ave., Ashwaubenon

Prevea East Mason Health Center, 3021 Voyager Dr., Green Bay

Prevea East De Pere Health Center, 3860 Monroe Rd., De Pere

Prevea Washington Street Health Center, 102 N. Washington St., Green Bay

Prevea Luxemburg Health Center, 101 School Creek Trail, Luxemburg

In our northern region

HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital Prevea Oconto Falls Health Center, 835 S. Main St., Oconto Falls

HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital Prevea Gillett Health Center, 340 N. Green Bay Ave., Gillett

HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital Prevea Lena Health Center, 200 S Rosera St., Lena

HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital Prevea Mountain Health Center, 14353 Hwy 32/64, Mountain

HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital Prevea Suring Health Center, 913 E. Main St., Suring

Prevea Marinette Health Center, 1409 Cleveland Ave, Marinette

Prevea Shawano Health Center, 1300 E Green Bay St., Shawano

In the Sheboygan and Manitowoc areas

Prevea Sheboygan Health Center, 1411 N Taylor Dr., Sheboygan

Prevea Kohler Health Center, 950 Woodlake Rd., Kohler

Prevea Oostburg Health Center, 15 S 10th St., Suite A, Oostburg

Prevea Manitowoc Health Center, 4810 Expo Drive, Manitowoc

