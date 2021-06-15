Advertisement

Kevin Rompa retirement update

By WBAY news staff
Updated: 11 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Kevin Rompa is not slowing down in his retirement.

The long-time Action 2 News This Morning anchor is enjoying a little more sleep, and a lot more of his favorite game.

Kevin loves to play basketball. Action 2 News videojournalist Dre Livingston caught up with Kevin on the court recently. Watch the video in the story to see Kevin’s skills.

Kevin retired in March after 32 years at WBAY. CLICK HERE for coverage of Kevin’s goodbye.

