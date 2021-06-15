Advertisement

Kaul to seek permission to drop multistate abortion lawsuit

Gavel on sounding block
Gavel on sounding block(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul is seeking permission from Republicans on the Legislature’s budget committee to join a multistate decision to drop a lawsuit challenging Trump administration obstacles to abortion.

Twenty states - including Wisconsin - sued the administration in 2019 over a rule banning taxpayer-funded family planning clinics from referring patients to abortion providers.

RELATED: Wisconsin joins multi-state lawsuit to block Trump abortion rule

The Biden administration said it plans to undo the rule by the end of the year, prompting the states to seek to dismiss the lawsuit.

But Wisconsin Republicans passed laws in 2018 requiring the attorney general to get the budget committee’s permission before settling or dismissing lawsuits.

Kaul is expected to seek such permission Thursday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People rescued from boat capsize
Sheriff’s Office: Body of missing Green Bay man recovered following boat capsize
A car is pulled from the Fox River in Green Bay, June 14, 2021.
Driver dies in Fox River crash
Lightning over Oconto Breakwater on June 13, 2021. Contributed Kortney Slye.
Strong storms sweep northeast Wisconsin on Sunday evening
Kaylee Schommer wears her engagement ring and wedding band.
Suamico woman loses wedding rings while at Titletown, hoping for their return
File photo of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers on offseason: “It’s been about really enjoying my time”

Latest News

The Blueprint program now at Startup Hub in Downtown Green Bay
New business program unveiled at Green Bay’s Startup Hub
Country USA Music Festival
New Oshkosh concert venue will not open this summer
Mabel Murphy's reopens following 2019 fire
Mabel Murphy’s reopens following 2019 fire
Golfers take swings to benefit youth in Door County
Golfers take swings to benefit youth in Door County
EAA honors Bessie Coleman 100 years after she becomes the first African American female pilot
EAA honors Bessie Coleman 100 years after she becomes the first African American female pilot