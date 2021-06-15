Golfers take swings to benefit youth in Door County

EGG HARBOR, Wis. (WBAY) - After a year off due to the pandemic, a critical fundraiser returned today to benefit youth in Door County.

Swings and smiles returned to Horseshoe Bay Golf Club for the 12th annual Boys and Girls Club of Door County Golf Tournament.

“This is an amazing event, we’ve raised almost a million dollars in the previous 11 years of this tournament, so we’ll break a million dollars this year,” says John McMahon, Boys and Girls Club of Door County CEO.

Those funds are critical to the club’s everyday operations.

“The impact it has on our kids and the community is incredible, it pays for meals, it pays for transportation, it pays for programming, things like STEM,” says McMahon.

More than 140 golfers are taking part, joined by former Packer great Dave Robinson and other former players.

McMahon says their support allows the Boys and Girls Club to support more than 200 kids and 100 families, many of whom are living in poverty.

“Every community is the same, sometimes you just don’t see it, some it’s more obvious than others and I think Door County is one of those where you just don’t see it, but it exists in a big way,” says McMahon.

“You drive into Sturgeon Bay, you see all the big boats, you see the water, but 50 to 60-percent of our kids are at poverty or below, so the opportunity to give these kids an opportunity, I mean these kid are our future here in Door County,” says Fran Shefchik, Boys and Girls Club of Door County Board Member.

“We’re one of those organizations that we wish we could announce that the needs have dropped and our numbers have dropped, but they just keep getting bigger and bigger,” adds McMahon.

