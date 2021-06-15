“Explosion of Kindness”: Black Creek Police get freezer pop donations after story goes viral

BLACK CREEK, Wis. (WBAY) - Black Creek’s Police Chief says he’s seen an “explosion of kindness” since a resident questioned officers handing out freezer pops to kids.

The story went viral after Action 2 News talked with the chief about the naysayer and how it would not deter Chief Lowell James and his officers from handing out the treats.

James took to Facebook Tuesday to talk about recent donations from the community.

“Through the kindness of everyone who has donated to the Pops from Cops we will be able to distribute freeze pops all summer long. I assure you that any funds not used for the purchase of freeze pops will be used for the next community policing event we have,” James writes.

As Action 2 News reported last week, James received a voicemail from a resident who asked if the freezer pops were paid for with taxpayer money and if officers were getting paid to hand them out.

“I never ever in my wildest dreams thought I’d be defending it,” James told Emily Matesic.

The chief, as he explained in a follow-up Facebook post which included a copy of the receipt for the freezer pop purchase, said he paid for them out of his own pocket. And while his officers are entitled to breaks, their visit to the park is exactly how he wants his department to be interacting with the public, understanding the value in kids seeing police officers in non-critical or crisis situations.

James wrote Tuesday, “I am truly humbled by the huge amount of support this simple act has received. In our wildest dreams my wife and I never thought this would become so huge. I admit that I was hurt by the message left by the anonymous person because I could not see a down side to handing out the freeze pops. I also know that the amount of good being accomplished by these interactions is immeasurable. The members of the Black Creek Police Department, my wife Linda and I thank everyone for the support, kindness and love shown to us. We will continue to build upon this moment and strive each day to make a connection with the people we serve. We are truly blessed.”

