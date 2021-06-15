COVID-19 deaths fall to average 1 per day in Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin continues to see a dramatic fall in cases, hospitalizations and deaths from the COVID-19 virus.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), Wisconsin is averaging only one death per day when considering only deaths that occurred in the past 30 days and were just reported to the state in the past week. The DHS added 4 people to the state’s death toll, including two which were recent. One of the four deaths was in Door County. The toll is now 7,212 lives, or 1.18% of all known cases.

The average number of cases fell. The DHS calculates the state is averaging 104 new cases per day over the last week, compared to 112 Monday. The state says 125 more cases were identified in the latest test results. The positivity rate is up slightly at 1.2% of all test results in the last 7 days. The state now says 611,819 people have ever been diagnosed with the coronavirus in Wisconsin.

Forty-one people were hospitalized since Monday morning for treatment of the disease caused by the coronavirus. By our calculations, the state is averaging 38 admissions per day. Tuesday afternoon, the Wisconsin Hospital Association reported the state’s hospitals have 133 COVID-19 patients, including 39. That’s 8 more patients overall since Monday, with the same number in ICU. Fox Valley hospitals are treating 2 COVID-19 patients, one fewer than yesterday, with none in intensive care. Hospitals in the Northeast emergency readiness region have 15 COVID-19 patients, the same number as Monday; 6 are in ICU, which is an increase of 1.

Wisconsin is up to 49.2% of its population (2,862,456 people) getting at least one dose of a vaccine, an increase of one-tenth of a percent since Monday. Of those, 44.5% of Wisconsinites (2,588,733) are fully vaccinated -- up three-tenths of a percent. County vaccination numbers appear later in this article.

That’s 12,532 more people who are fully vaccinated compared to Monday’s report, but only 3,296 more people getting the first “shot in the arm.”

To date, vaccinators have administered 5,382,350 doses of the vaccines.

The latest update from the DHS shows vaccinations increased last week -- reversing a decline which began the week of April 11. Vaccinators report they administered 95,378 doses last week, up from 87,856 the week before. We are not currently on pace to keep that trend going. Although it’s very early in the week, vaccinators have reported only 7,174 shots during the first two days.

Monday on Action 2 News at 4:30, Prevea Health president/CEO Dr. Ashok Rai urged children and adults under 40 to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 during the summer. His concern is the Delta variant, which is causing serious illness in age groups that had more resilience with the original COVID-19 virus. (Watch his full interview here.) The CDC says the Delta variant is circulating in the United States. As of last week, genetic testing of COVID-19 cases had not found that variant in Wisconsin.

Vaccinations by age group (and increase since Monday’s report)

12-15: 24.5% received a dose (+0.1)/13.5% completed (+0.6)

16-17: 34.8% received a dose (+0.1)/28.1% completed (+0.1)

18-24: 40.0% received a dose (+0.1)/33.9% completed (+0.2)

25-34: 45.6% received a dose (+0.1)/40.0% completed (+0.2)

35-44: 53.8% received a dose (+0.0)/48.3% completed (+0.3)

45-54: 55.7% received a dose (+0.0)/50.5% completed (+0.3)

55-64: 66.4% received a dose (+0.1)/61.2% completed (+0.3)

65+: 83.9% received a dose (+0.0)/80.3% completed (+0.2)

Just before noon Tuesday, Johns Hopkins University said the nation’s COVID-19 death toll exceeded 600,000. COVID-19 is the third-leading cause of death in the U.S. and Wisconsin, according to CDC statistics.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates Latinos, Blacks and Native Americans are 2 to 3 times more likely than white people to die of the disease (see related story), and the Associated Press reports Latinos are dying at much younger ages from the disease than other groups.

In Wisconsin, about half as many Blacks are fully vaccinated as whites, based on their population numbers. Hispanics and American Indians also lag far behind. Only Asians are getting vaccinated at a rate comparable to white Wisconsinites. The DHS recently launched a website highlighting the “unjust and disproportionate impact of COVID-19″ on different ethnic groups, the varied reasons for that, and the state health agency’s effort to address those inequities. CLICK HERE for more information.

Vaccinations by race and ethnicity* (and increase since Monday’s report)

American Indian: 32.0% received a dose (+0.1)/26.9% completed (+0.1)

Asian: 47.4% received a dose (+0.2)/40.2% completed (+0.3)

Black: 25.4% received a dose (+0.1)/21.4% completed (+0.1)

White: 45.7% received a dose (+0.0)/41.7% completed (+0.2) Hispanic: 34.3% received a dose (+0.1)/28.6% completed (+0.2) Non-Hispanic: 47.2% received a dose (+0.0)/42.9% completed (+0.2)



* 6.4% of records reported race “Unknown” and 5.8% of records did not report ethnicity

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION TUESDAY

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 48.8% (+0.1) 44.9% (+0.2) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 43.9% (+0.1) 39.9% (+0.3) Dodge (87,839) 39.4% (+0.1) 36.1% (+0.2) Door (27,668) (NE) 64.8% (+0.1) 61.0% (+0.3) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 42.0% (+0.0) 38.0% (+0.2) Forest (9,004) 41.1% (+0.0) 39.0% (+0.1) Florence (4,295) (NE) 42.5% (+0.1) 40.1% (+0.1) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 42.6% (+0.0) 39.4% (+0.2) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 40.2% (+0.1) 38.2% (+0.1) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 46.1% (+0.0) 42.8% (+0.2) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 40.4% (+0.0) 37.4% (+0.1) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 50.6% (+0.0) 45.7% (+1.0) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 40.9% (+0.1) 38.6% (+0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 48.2% (+0.0) 43.4% (+0.4) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 35.8% (+0.1) 33.2% (+0.0) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 47.5% (+0.1) 43.3% (+0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 41.2% (+0.0) 37.7% (+0.1) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 33.8% (+0.1) 31.8% (+0.0) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 46.6% (+0.1) 42.2% (+0.3) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 225,311 (47.5%) (+0.1) 208,821 (44.0%) (+0.2) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 246,913 (44.9%) (+0.0) 224,080 (40.8%) (+0.3) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 2,859,160 (49.2%) (+0.1) 2,588,733 (44.5%) (+0.3)

State health officials are promoting the CDC’s Vaccine Finder website to make it easier to find and schedule appointments near you. You can also CLICK HERE for the First Alert Vaccine Team’s guide to vaccine clinics and vaccinators, including phone numbers and websites to make appointments and information on free rides to appointments.

TUESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) **

Brown – 31,916 cases (+5) (249 deaths)

Calumet – 5,839 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (51 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.) - 2,408 cases (59 deaths)

Dodge – 11,993 cases (+3) (173 deaths)

Door – 2,631 cases (+0) (24 deaths) (+1)

Florence - 452 cases (13 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,601 cases (+5) (122 deaths)

Forest - 965 cases (23 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.) - 1,043 cases (23 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,614 cases (19 deaths)

Iron (Mich.) – 983 cases (43 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,372 cases (+3) (27 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,652 cases (+2) (72 deaths)

Marinette - 4,234 cases (+1) (67 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.) - 1,795 cases (+1) (41 deaths)

Menominee – 805 cases (11 deaths)

Oconto – 4,529 cases (59 deaths)

Outagamie – 20,837 cases (cases revised -2 by state) (221 deaths)

Shawano – 4,746 cases (73 deaths)

Sheboygan – 13,873 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (147 deaths)

Waupaca – 4,952 cases (+4) (123 deaths)

Waushara – 2,214 cases (+2) (35 deaths)

Winnebago – 18,356 cases (+5) (200 deaths)

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association no longer report updates on weekends. The Michigan Department of Health does not report on Sundays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

