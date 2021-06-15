Community members attend Green Bay School Board meeting in person for first time in months

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Monday night was the first time community members were able to attend a Green Bay Area Public School Board meeting in person in months after the board went virtual out of pandemic safety concerns.

COVID-19 protocols remained in place Monday evening, and those who attended the meeting were encouraged to wear face coverings, even when speaking.

During the meeting, all school board members who were there in person wore masks, while Superintendent Stephen Murley attended virtually due to having a prior engagement.

Community members also had the option of speaking virtually, if they chose to do so.

Anyone who wants to speak at regular board meetings or work sessions still need to fill out a form ahead of time. CLICK HERE to access that form. Any forms received after 3 p.m. will be accepted as written comments, according to the district.

The board is continuing to live stream board meetings and work sessions online. CLICK HERE to view a recording of the meetings.

One of the action items on Monday’s agenda included the district choosing to exercise its option to purchase a building currently leased by the district at 232 S. Broadway Street through Cup O Joy Ministries, Inc.

The building currently houses the Welcome Center, which helps families enroll students in the district.

Board members approved the motion by a vote of 5-1, with board member Andrew Becker being the sole vote against the measure.

Officials said during the meeting that the decision to exercise the option would save the district about $52,000 in lease payments.

In addition, the board also unanimously approved a rate increase for the 2021-2022 fiscal year for substitute and guest teachers, as well as substitute support staff.

Board members voted unanimously for both rate increases, which start September 1.

According to the district, starting September 1, the daily rate of pay for substitute and guest teachers will be increased from $150/full-day and $75/half-day to $190/full-day and $95/half-day, while substitute and guest teachers working 21 or more consecutive days in the same assignment be increased from $190/full-day and $95/half-day to $210/full-day and $105/half-day.

Meanwhile, the hourly rate of pay for substitute support staff will increase from $12/hour to $15/hour, and any substitute support staff working 21 or more consecutive days in the same assignment will be paid $16/hour.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.