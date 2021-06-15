Advertisement

COMFOTABLE WEATHER INTO THE MIDWEEK

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
It’s usually hard to complain with highs mainly in the 70s this time of year. That’s where our high temperatures will be this afternoon... Some spots over central Wisconsin will be right at 80 degrees. It’s going to be a seasonably warm day with relatively low humidity. Our dew points will be slowly dropping with a dry, breezy northeast wind. Look for that breeze to settle down again towards sunset.

Skies are mostly sunny across Wisconsin. As Canadian high pressure builds in, it’s probably going to be dry. However, there’s a SLIM chance of an isolated shower this afternoon along a lake breeze pushing onshore. This is only a 10% rain chance, so most folks will be dry again...

We really need some soaking rain, as our drought continues. Our next decent chance of rain comes in Thursday night, as a round of scattered showers and thunderstorms moves across the state. Along with the overdue rain, will be a marginal risk of strong to severe thunderstorms... We’ll have to keep an eye on that possibility as this weathermaker gets closer. Otherwise, hot and humid weather will return late in the work week, as high temperatures climb back to near 90 degrees.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: NE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

WEDNESDAY: N/SE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Mostly sunny. A bit breezy. A TINY chance of a stray afternoon shower? HIGH: 78

TONIGHT: Crystal clear. Mild and dry. LOW: 51

WEDNESDAY: Golden sunshine. Seasonable again. Less wind. HIGH: 78 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and turning humid and breezy. Night showers and storms. HIGH: 91 LOW: 67

FRIDAY: A daybreak shower? Mostly sunny. Hot and breezy. Humidity drops late. HIGH: 89 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. A pleasant day. HIGH: 77 LOW: 55

FATHER’S DAY: Increasing clouds. Breezy with late showers and storms. Summer arrives at 10:31pm. HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

MONDAY: Partly sunny with showers and storms at times. Windy. HIGH: 73

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

A FEW DAYS OF COMFORT!