COMFORTABLE WEATHER FOR 1 MORE DAY.

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Updated: 9 hours ago
Clear and quiet tonight with temperatures into the 40s across the Northwoods with lower 50s expected elsewhere. Plenty of sun, comfortable temperatures and low humidity return Wednesday. But it ends there...

A southwest wind ramps up Thursday bringing back some hot, humid air. Storm chance will be on the increase as the day wears on. The best chance appears to be late, or more likely at night. A few storms could be strong... A trade-off however, since ANY rain would be welcome at this point in our dry spell. After a morning shower Friday, clouds decrease and the humidity slowly drops.

It will be cooler and less humid this weekend. We are tracking another more widespread rain chance arriving late on Father’s Day and continuing into Monday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WINDS & WAVES:

WEDNESDAY: NE VEERING SE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

THURSDAY: SW 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TONIGHT: Mainly clear, cool, and dry. LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: Seasonable once again with plenty of sunshine. Less wind, even lower humidity. HIGH: 78 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: Turning hot and humid and breezy. Showers and storms arrive late. HIGH: 90 LOW: 67

FRIDAY: An early shower, then partly cloudy. Warm and breezy. Humidity drops late. HIGH: 87 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. A pleasant day with lower humidity. HIGH: 77 LOW: 55

FATHER’S DAY: Increasing clouds. Breezy with PM showers and storms. Summer begins at 10:31pm. HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with occasional rain showers. Thunder? Breezy at times. HIGH: 74 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. A stray t’shower? HIGH: 75

