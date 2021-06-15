Celebrities tee off for Children’s Wisconsin Golf Invitational

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin sports heroes pulled out the golf clubs Monday to raise money for Children’s Wisconsin.

The 33rd Annual Children’s Wisconsin Celebrity Golf Invitational was held at Butte des Morts Country Club in Appleton.

Former Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers players participated in the outing. Some current and former Wisconsin Badgers also teed off for the good cause.

All of the money raised will serve Children’s Wisconsin-Fox Valley and clinics in Appleton, Neenah and De Pere.

“They’ll all stay here, and we have plans to really expand the services that we offer, expand the region, so families can get the service they need here, and they don’t always have to travel to Milwaukee,” says Christine Baranoucky, Children’s Hospital Engagement and Stewardship.

The golf outing has raised more than $4 million.

