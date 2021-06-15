Aaron Rodgers on offseason: “It’s been about really enjoying my time”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is enjoying his offseason.

The reigning NFL MVP chatted with Bleacher Report as part of a preview of the Capital One’s The Match golf event.

Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau will face off against Super Bowl Champ Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson on July 6.

Rodgers, wearing an “I’m Offended” shirt, says he’s been loving his time away from football. No. 12 has not shown up for mandatory minicamp or organized team activities due to a standoff with the Packers front office.

“It’s been one of those quiet offseasons you dream about”



Video of Rodgers and fiancée Shailene Woodley on a Hawaii vacation showed the normally intense QB indulging in a laid back time.

Video of Rodgers and fiancée Shailene Woodley on a Hawaii vacation showed the normally intense QB indulging in a laid back time.

“It’s been one of those quiet offseasons you just dream about where you can just kind of go through your process on your own quietly, that’s all you can ask for as an older player in the league and someone who has been around for a long time and just enjoys that time to yourself, just relax, to not be bothered to not have any obligations or anything going on. You know, I think that’s what this offseason’s been about. It’s been about really enjoying my time and spending it where I want to spend it and not feeling like I have to go anywhere, not having any responsibilities, but still being an NFL player at the same time. It’s been great,” says Rodgers.

It’s unclear if Rodgers is making a statement to the Packers organization by wearing the “I’m Offended” shirt. Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy recently referred to his star quarterback as a “complicated fella.”

