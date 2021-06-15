Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Music to sleep by

By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Listening to music as you go to bed can be detrimental to your sleep. Or it could improve your sleep.

Two studies on listening to music as you fall asleep seem to have conflicting findings. It comes down to how old you are.

Brad Spakowitz discusses the two studies and breaks down the kind of music older people should listen to for improving their sleep -- and what younger people shouldn’t listen to at bedtime that ruins their sleep.

