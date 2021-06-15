1 starter at Packers final OTA

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers final OTA practice of the offseason open to reporters took place on Tuesday. And not at all surprising, it was missing numerous veteran players, who took advantage of the voluntary designation. But there was one returning starter among the 55 players who took part in Tuesday’s workout, running back Aaron Jones. His participation has not gone unnoticed by the young players, including 3rd round draft pick Amari Rodgers.

“It shows a lot. Like you said, he’s a vet, he doesn’t have to be here and he was here from Day one being that example, being that guy everybody is looking at,” the rookie receiver said on Tuesday. “Once he catches that ball, he is finishing through the endzone. So, just being that example the whole OTA, the whole minicamp, that person you’re looking at. You are like, ‘ok, that’s how I need to practice’.”

First round draft pick Eric Stokes has spent just one week around Packers’ All-Pro corner Jaire Alexander, that was at last week’s mandatory minicamp. But that week made quite an impression on Stokes, who may pair with Alexander at some point this season. Stokes--who had a pick six in that minicamp-- is trying to be a sponge, but also can’t help being a spectator. “My first impression was like ‘hey, that dude is a freak!’”, Stokes said on Tuesday. “Especially like the first day when he had a PBU (pass break-up) on the sideline, the wide receiver clearly caught it and he came through and punched it out. I’m standing on the opposite side and my eyes were just like ‘wow!’, like he’s different. ‘I’m just trying to pick his brain apart to try and learn everything that he did, and pretty much how to get the ball out, how to do this. So I’m just watching him and learning from the best.”

Stokes will have to wait until training camp to watch Alexander in person again. The Packers final, voluntary Organized Team Activity will include closed practices on Wednesday and Thursday. Head Coach Matt LaFleur will meet with reporters following Thursday’s practice.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.