Advertisement

Two hurt in fire at Green Bay’s Monroe Plaza

Fire
Fire(WITN)
By WBAY news staff
Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people suffered injuries in a fire at Monroe Plaza apartments in Green Bay Sunday.

At 7:21 p.m., Green Bay Metro Firefighters were called to a report of fire on the seventh floor of the high rise. The initial report stated people were trapped.

The fire was put out with an extinguisher before the crews arrived at the building. Firefighters sheltered residents in place while they ventilated the building.

No residents were displaced.

The department says two people suffered injuries. No firefighters were hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire department estimates the damage cost at $3,000.

Green Bay Metro Fire received help from Green Bay Police, De Pere Fire Rescue and Ashwaubenon Public Safety.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People rescued from boat capsize
Search continues for missing man from capsized boat
A car is pulled from the Fox River in Green Bay, June 14, 2021.
Driver dies in Fox River crash
Neenah man killed in crash near Clayton Park
Lightning over Oconto Breakwater on June 13, 2021. Contributed Kortney Slye.
Strong storms sweep northeast Wisconsin on Sunday evening
Crash
Sheriff: Suamico man killed in fiery Marinette County crash

Latest News

Local businesses ask you to spend Father’s Day with them
Wisconsin: More than 49% getting vaccinated against COVID-19
The new interactive storytelling wall highlights veterans' stories, in their own words.
Brown County Veterans Storytelling Wall
June 14 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Comfortable temperatures
Charlize Theron arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los...
Charlize Theron named U.S. Venture Open celebrity guest