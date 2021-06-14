Two hurt in fire at Green Bay’s Monroe Plaza

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people suffered injuries in a fire at Monroe Plaza apartments in Green Bay Sunday.

At 7:21 p.m., Green Bay Metro Firefighters were called to a report of fire on the seventh floor of the high rise. The initial report stated people were trapped.

The fire was put out with an extinguisher before the crews arrived at the building. Firefighters sheltered residents in place while they ventilated the building.

No residents were displaced.

The department says two people suffered injuries. No firefighters were hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire department estimates the damage cost at $3,000.

Green Bay Metro Fire received help from Green Bay Police, De Pere Fire Rescue and Ashwaubenon Public Safety.

