Suamico woman loses wedding rings while at Titletown, hoping for their return

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Suamico mother is desperately searching for her wedding ring after accidentally leaving it behind while playing at a Green Bay park with her son.

It was Friday morning when Kaylee Schommer took her 21-month-old son to play at Titletown. After some time at the park, they headed to the family restroom for a diaper change. While in the restroom, Schommer took off her double halo Neil Lane diamond engagement ring and wedding band to wash her hands, placing the rings on the ledge of the sink. According to Schommer, “My son was getting fussy and I forgot to put them on, and the rest is history.”

It was hours later, once at home, that Schommer realized she didn’t have her rings on, saying, “My gut dropped, my heart just sank. I was just running around the house, maybe I put them here for some reason. I checked every little space, that I didn’t think they’d be there, but you never know - mom brain.”

With no luck finding the rings at home, she went back to Titletown, retracing her steps, looking in every nook and cranny of the bathroom, including going through the garbage. “I spoke with the people at 46 Below, nothing was turned in there. Spoke with security, nothing that they heard about. I even called the pawn shops around the area. I filed a police report,” adds Schommer.

Over the weekend, she took her plea to find her rings to Facebook, the post being shared more than 3,000 times. She says, “They’re expensive, obviously, that’s a huge bummer, but they mean a lot to me and my husband, there’s meaning behind them, engagement and weddings.”

Schommer, who celebrated her fourth wedding anniversary the day before she misplaced her rings, is hoping whoever found them thinks about their significance and returns them to her -- no questions asked.

