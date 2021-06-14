Strong storms sweep northeast Wisconsin on Sunday evening

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A line of strong storms moved across northeast Wisconsin, leaving some damage, on Sunday evening.

The winds blew down tree branches around the Green Bay area and knocked out power to thousands of homes and businesses.

Green Bay police asked people to avoid travel while crews removed downed trees and wires, and restored power to traffic lights.

The National Weather Service reported gusts on 52 miles an hour in Green Bay and 57 miles an hour Appleton, along with half-inch diameter hail in Oconto.

Strong thunderstorms moved across northeast Wisconsin last evening. Wind damage was reported from Crandon to Calumet county. Here are some of the highest wind gusts measured last evening from those storms.#wiwx pic.twitter.com/b8APzM2Jc5 — NWS Green Bay (@NWSGreenBay) June 14, 2021

A boat capsized on the Bay of Green Bay during the severe weather. Six people were rescued. One is missing.

Wisconsin Public Service has restored power to about 15,000 customers since the storms moved through the area.

We’ve restored power to nearly 15,000 customers since Sunday’s strong storms blew through. 🌩️ We have extra crews working to make sure all customers have their power back on as quickly and safely as possible. 🛠️ pic.twitter.com/3jVH1VdLOw — WPS (@WIPublicService) June 14, 2021

Wind gust up to 57 mph blew down trees & knocked out power. Stay safe during storm season by following @WBAY for the latest information #FirstAlert

🌬 🌲 🏡 pic.twitter.com/XFHaPjL9ok — Aundrey Livingston Jr (@DreLivi) June 14, 2021

