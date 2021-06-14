Advertisement

Strong storms sweep northeast Wisconsin on Sunday evening

Gusts up to 57 mph blew down tree branches and knocked out power.
Lightning over Oconto Breakwater on June 13, 2021. Contributed Kortney Slye.
Lightning over Oconto Breakwater on June 13, 2021. Contributed Kortney Slye.
By WBAY news staff
Updated: 15 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A line of strong storms moved across northeast Wisconsin, leaving some damage, on Sunday evening.

The winds blew down tree branches around the Green Bay area and knocked out power to thousands of homes and businesses.

Green Bay police asked people to avoid travel while crews removed downed trees and wires, and restored power to traffic lights.

The National Weather Service reported gusts on 52 miles an hour in Green Bay and 57 miles an hour Appleton, along with half-inch diameter hail in Oconto.

A boat capsized on the Bay of Green Bay during the severe weather. Six people were rescued. One is missing.

Wisconsin Public Service has restored power to about 15,000 customers since the storms moved through the area.

Have photos or video? Share them here: https://www.wbay.com/community/user-content/

