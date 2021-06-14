Salvation Army resumes in person lunch at community center

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay is once again serving lunch in person at the Corps Community Center.

The noon lunch program had been a curbside pickup service since last March, but now people are allowed to eat inside, with some safety protocols in place.

Staff say it’s a much different feeling now that they aren’t the only ones in the building.

“You know, we are a building that’s used to a lot of activity, a lot of conversation, a lot of meeting people’s needs - and talking to them one-on-one and engaging with them - so we’re very excited to be getting back to that,” said Nan Pahl, the Director of Social Services for the Salvation Army.

Lunch is served each weekday from 11:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m., and there are still to-go options available for those who prefer it.

There is a 30 person capacity limit for the indoor dining area, and masks are required.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.