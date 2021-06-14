Advertisement

Police: Woman crashed stolen ambulance into bay in N.Y.

By Associated Press
Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (AP) — Reports of a stolen ambulance from a Utica-based company turned into a lengthy pursuit on the New York State Thruway for state troopers Sunday morning into the afternoon.

WHAM-TV reports that police say caught the vehicle on the Thruway and later on I-490 and into the city of Rochester.

The chase lasted about 100 miles. Police say they later located the ambulance off of the Culver Road exit, and were led down Seneca Road when the vehicle crashed into Irondequoit Bay near Newport Yacht Club.

Police say the unidentified woman driver would not comply as they attempted to pull the vehicle over several times.

The woman was immediately taken into custody and charges are pending.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People rescued from boat capsize
Search continues for missing man from capsized boat
A car is pulled from the Fox River in Green Bay, June 14, 2021.
Driver dies in Fox River crash
Neenah man killed in crash near Clayton Park
Lightning over Oconto Breakwater on June 13, 2021. Contributed Kortney Slye.
Strong storms sweep northeast Wisconsin on Sunday evening
Crash
Sheriff: Suamico man killed in fiery Marinette County crash

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks on updated guidance on face mask mandates and COVID-19 response, in...
Biden says Putin a ‘worthy adversary’
Weston Schaefer's organs has helped at least 37 children.
1-year-old organ donor saves dozens of children’s lives
Local businesses ask you to spend Father’s Day with them
British PM Boris Johnson announces the delay of government plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions...
‘Freedom Day’ for England pushed back 4 weeks to July 19
In this Sunday, April 12, 2020 file photo, Denver Archbishop Samuel J. Aquila enters the...
US Catholic bishops meet amid divisions on Communion policy