Search continues for missing man from capsized boat

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man is missing after a boat capsized in high waves on the Bay of Green Bay Sunday night.

Six others were rescued and taken to a hospital for medical treatment. Investigators have not identified the missing man, but they say he’s in his 20s.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is leading the recovery effort. Rescue boats are making loops along the shore and using sonar.

On Sunday, at 9:25 p.m., Brown County dispatchers received a report of a 16-foot boat capsized on the bay near Vincent Point. That’s about five miles south of Bay Shore County Park. A 911 call stated the boat was taking on water and it had flipped. The Sheriff’s Office says heavy rain and strong winds at about 30-48 mph moved through at the time of the capsize.

A witness who lives near Vincent Point saw the boat flip and saw people clinging to the vessel.

The Sheriff’s Office is still looking into how many life jackets were on the boat.

Rescue crews, battling 8-10 foot waves and darkness of the night, reached the boat at 11:22 p.m.

Five adults and a five-year-old child were rescued. Conditions are unknown.

Seven people were on the boat that capsized Sunday. (WBAY)

Local rescue boats and the U.S. Coast Guard helicopter from Traverse City, Mich. all responded to the search.

Search efforts were suspended for the seventh person at about 1 a.m. It started again at 9:30 Monday morning. New Franken Fire, Green Bay Metro Fire and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources are assisting.

Action 2 News will continue to update this story.

