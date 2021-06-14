NOT AS WARM WITH LESS HUMIDITY

We’re starting off our work week with bright sunshine across northeast Wisconsin. There is a SLIGHT chance of a pop up shower or thundershower this afternoon, but your severe weather outlook is LOW. Any stray thundershowers will disappear around sunset.

With a north-northwest breeze, it’s not going to be as warm as we’ve seen recently. High temperatures will be in the 70s in the Northwoods and by the lakeshore. Highs will be closer to 80 degrees in the Fox Valley. You’ll also notice less humidity compared to last week. In fact, with more comfortable air settling into the area the next three days, it might be a good idea to turn off the air conditioning and open up the windows.

Heat and humidity will return later this week, especially on Thursday as highs fly back into the lower 90s. Later that night, and into Friday morning, we’ll likely have a round of showers and thunderstorms. It’s hard to be certain how much rain we’ll get, but we sorely need the moisture with our persisting drought conditions.

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: NW/N 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TUESDAY: N/NE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Not as warm. A few afternoon thundershowers are possible. HIGH: 81

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken. Scattered storms. Warm and muggy. LOW: 69

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Comfortable. HIGH: 78 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: Golden sunshine. Pleasant. HIGH: 78 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and turning humid and breezy. Night showers and storms. HIGH: 92 LOW: 66

FRIDAY: Morning thundershowers, then partly cloudy. Warm and breezy. HIGH: 86 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 77 LOW: 52

FATHER’S DAY: Partly sunny. Maybe a shower SOUTH. HIGH: 76

