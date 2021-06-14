Menominee Casino Resort reports cyberattack

KESHENA, Wis. (WBAY) - Menominee Casino Resort was the target of a cyberattack. General manager Daniel Hansen confirmed the reason Monday afternoon for the casino’s closure.

Menominee Casino Resort closed the Keshena casino and Thunderbird Complex Friday. Management said only that it was due to “technical difficulties.”

A message from Hansen posted to the casino’s Facebook page says there was an attempted attack on its computer systems, resulting in those technical difficulties.

Hansen said they’re working with law enforcement and cyber security experts to investigate the attack. He said they’re also determining if any guests’ or staff members’ information was compromised, but at this time it appears it was not.

Valued Guests, We are currently experiencing technical difficulties due to an attempted external attack on our computer... Posted by Menominee Casino Resort on Monday, June 14, 2021

Hansen says the computer systems will be brought back online after the threat has been assessed.

A job fair planned for this Friday, June 18, is being rescheduled.

