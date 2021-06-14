Advertisement

Menominee Casino Resort reports cyberattack

Authorities are investigating after a cyberattack struck city computers in Pensacola, Fla.,...
Authorities are investigating after a cyberattack struck city computers in Pensacola, Fla., just hours after a deadly shooting at a Naval base there.(Source: Gray News)
By WBAY news staff
Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KESHENA, Wis. (WBAY) - Menominee Casino Resort was the target of a cyberattack. General manager Daniel Hansen confirmed the reason Monday afternoon for the casino’s closure.

Menominee Casino Resort closed the Keshena casino and Thunderbird Complex Friday. Management said only that it was due to “technical difficulties.”

A message from Hansen posted to the casino’s Facebook page says there was an attempted attack on its computer systems, resulting in those technical difficulties.

Hansen said they’re working with law enforcement and cyber security experts to investigate the attack. He said they’re also determining if any guests’ or staff members’ information was compromised, but at this time it appears it was not.

Valued Guests, We are currently experiencing technical difficulties due to an attempted external attack on our computer...

Posted by Menominee Casino Resort on Monday, June 14, 2021

Hansen says the computer systems will be brought back online after the threat has been assessed.

A job fair planned for this Friday, June 18, is being rescheduled.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People rescued from boat capsize
Sheriff’s Office: Body of missing Green Bay man recovered following boat capsize
A car is pulled from the Fox River in Green Bay, June 14, 2021.
Driver dies in Fox River crash
Lightning over Oconto Breakwater on June 13, 2021. Contributed Kortney Slye.
Strong storms sweep northeast Wisconsin on Sunday evening
Kaylee Schommer wears her engagement ring and wedding band.
Suamico woman loses wedding rings while at Titletown, hoping for their return

Latest News

June 15 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another comfortable day
Country USA Music Festival
New Oshkosh concert venue will not open this summer
Kevin Rompa shooting hoops
WATCH: Kevin Rompa retirement update
Boating safety a concern after water rescue
Boating safety a concern after water rescue
Sheriff’s Office: Body of missing Green Bay man recovered following boat capsize
Sheriff’s Office: Body of missing Green Bay man recovered following boat capsize