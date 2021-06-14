Advertisement

Massive chemical plant fire causes evacuations in Illinois

According to the Rockton (Ill.) fire chief, an area within a one-mile radius of the Chemtool plant in Rockton is under a mandatory, full-scale evacuation.(WLS via CNN Newsource)
By WIFR staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Several fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at a chemical plant Monday morning.

Around 7 a.m., multiple area fire departments around Rockton were called for reports of smoke showing at Chemtool Incorporated. Neighbors reported hearing small explosions as the large fire burns, with smoke being seen for miles.

According to the Rockton fire chief, an area within a one-mile radius of the Chemtool plant in Rockton is under a mandatory, full-scale evacuation. Roscoe Middle School has been designated as a staging area for those evacuated.

At this time, it is unclear what caused the fire and if there are any hazardous chemicals involved. There is also no word at this time on whether anyone was hurt.

