Local businesses ask you to spend Father’s Day with them

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Father’s Day is now less than a week away, and there are lots of ways to spend time with dad while also supporting local businesses.

Many organizations are offering free admission for all dads, including NEW Zoo Adventure Park in Suamico, Green Bay Botanical Garden, Mulberry Lane Farm in Hilbert, and the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame.

Dads visiting Lambeau Field will get 20 percent off in the Pro Shop and a free Miller Lite at 1919 Kitchen & Tap.

This is the 44th year for the Father’s Day Car Show Sunday morning at the Fond du Lac County Fairgrounds, 520 Fond du Lac Ave.

Coinciding with Father’s Day, the Kewaunee County Breakfast on the Farm is putting on a brunch at Augustian Farms, E4301 County G, with a petting zoo and live music. Similarly, it’s the same day as the Holy Family Parish picnic in Marinette.

You can find more events going on in the area on Father’s Day weekend -- and organizations can submit their own -- on WBAY’s Community Calendar at wbay.com/calendar.

