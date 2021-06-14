INTERVIEW: Dr. Ashok Rai and Wisconsin’s COVID-19 progress

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Prevea Health president/CEO Dr. Ashok Rai spent a year updating us on the pandemic and answering viewers’ questions on Action 2 News This Morning. We interviewed him Monday on Action 2 News at 4:30 about the progress Wisconsin is making in the fight against COVID-19. There are fewer cases, fewer deaths, fewer hospitalizations. The change is dramatic from the last surge in the winter.

But Dr. Rai is urging young adults to get vaccinated over the summer because of an emerging threat. He says the drop in cases worldwide is leveling off, and that’s due in part to the Delta variant, a variation of the COVID-19 virus he says is “more contagious and seems to do more harm,” including to younger people who previously showed the most resistance to the virus.

While the Alpha variant remains the most common in Wisconsin, he warns, “We could have a rough fall and winter with this age population if they’re not vaccinated.”

Learn more about our progress against COVID-19, the vaccines’ protection against the Delta variant, and what Dr. Rai foresees for the next school year in our 5-minute interview above.

