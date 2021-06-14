A FEW DAYS OF COMFORT!

A few spotty showers or storms moved across the area Monday afternoon. Any strays should dissipate quickly after sunset, then we’re on to a clear sky and comfortably cool temperatures - Mostly 50s overnight tonight.

Tuesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with highs staying in the upper half of the 70s. A stray afternoon shower could develop... but chances are very small. Wednesday will be sunny and comfortable with highs once again in the upper 70s.

Heat and humidity will return by Thursday as highs fly back to near 90 degrees. Later that night, and into Friday morning, we’ll likely have a round of showers and thunderstorms. It’s hard to be certain how much rain we’ll get, but we sorely need the moisture with our persisting drought conditions. Any rain should wrap up early Friday. Temperatures will cool back down for the weekend with highs returning to the 70s. There may be an isolated rain shower SOUTH on Father’s Day... with better rain chances arriving on Monday.

WINDS & WAVES:

TUESDAY: NNE 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

WEDNESDAY: NE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Any lingering t’showers ending. Cooler with clearing skies. LOW: 56

TUESDAY: Comfortable with a mix of sun and clouds. Stray PM shower? HIGH: 78 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: Pleasant with plenty of sunshine. HIGH: 78 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot, turning humid and breezy. Showers and storms arrive LATE. HIGH: 90 LOW: 66

FRIDAY: Morning showers, then partly cloudy. Warm and breezy. Humidity drops late. HIGH: 85 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. HIGH: 77 LOW: 54

FATHER’S DAY: Partly sunny. A shower possible SOUTH. HIGH: 77 LOW: 59

MONDAY: Showers, possible thunder. HIGH: 75

