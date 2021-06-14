Green Bay YMCA unearths time capsule ahead of 150th anniversary

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Ferguson Family YMCA in downtown Green Bay unearthed a 97-year-old time capsule from the building Monday ahead of its 150th anniversary celebration in August.

“It was a special day for us. It was exciting. I think we are all intrigued and excited to see what is inside the box,” Sean Elliott, the president and CEO for the Greater Green Bay YMCA, said.

Thanks to a detailed history archive, the YMCA knew exactly where to look.

The time capsule, placed in the brick above the building entrance on July 27, 1924, had to be dug out by contractors. After removing two bricks, contractors found the space for the box had originally been chiseled away by hand.

Despite their curiosity, the YMCA is waiting to open the time capsule until their 150th Anniversary Celebration, set to take place on August 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“I don’t think we have any expectations, but we are all really excited to see what was buried in 1924. It’s going to be cool. It’s going to be fun to see what is in this capsule,” Elliott said. “I’m sure a lot of people thought about what to put in this box, and it’s just an honor for us to open it up.”

The sidewalk in front of the YMCA had to be closed down for the extraction. Visitors were asked to use the Pine Street entrance. The sidewalk is expected to be opened on Tuesday.

