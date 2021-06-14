Driver dies in Fox River crash

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One person died when their vehicle entered the Fox River in Green Bay late Sunday.

The person’s name was not released.

At about 11:59 p.m., Green Bay Police were called to a report of a vehicle in the water near the Main Street Bridge.

The driver did not survive, according to police.

The Green Bay Police Marine Unit, Dive Team and Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to the scene. They pulled the car from the river.

Main Street between N Broadway and N Washington was closed for about three hours.

Breaking: Car crashes into the Fox River. Autopsy underway. More info on @WBAY #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/NuFLoXenW4 — Aundrey Livingston Jr (@DreLivi) June 14, 2021

