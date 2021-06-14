Charlize Theron named U.S. Venture Open celebrity guest

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - U.S. Venture Open announced Oscar-winning actor Charlize Theron is the celebrity guest for this summer’s U.S. Venture Open golf event.

The U.S. Venture Open raises money to fight poverty in Northeast Wisconsin. Theron is a United Nations Messenger of Peace and a philanthropist. The South African native created a foundation for helping young people in Africa by promoting health, education, community support, and preventing HIV.

She’s best known for her acting, though, earning an Academy Award for Best Actress for “Monster,” and starring in more than 60 movies, including “The Cider House Rules,” “The Italian Job,” “Mad Max: Fury Road” and “Atomic Blonde.”

In addition to attending the golf fundraiser, Theron will be interviewed at the dinner reception for registered guests at Van Abel’s of Hollandtown following the event.

U.S. Venture Open takes place Wednesday, August 11. it’s touted as the single largest, one-day charity golf event. Organizers say it’s granted $41 million to non-profits focused on promoting health and education and ending poverty.

This is the 36th year for the event. It takes place at both Thornberry and Wander Springs golf courses. You can register to attend at the U.S. Venture Open website.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.