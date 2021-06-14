ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - The service and sacrifice of Brown County veterans has come alive inside Resch Expo as part of a lasting tribute.

Inside the new facility today, a ceremony was held to connect the past with the future, on the same grounds where the Brown County Veterans Memorial Arena stood for more than 61 years.

“When the design was taking place of the new facility there was no real mention of veterans in the name or anything and a small group of us were pretty adamant about keeping that known for the past generations and all future generations to come and we had it written into the records that it had to honor veterans,” says former Brown County Supervisor Bernie Erickson.

Today, Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach hosted a patriotic program featuring area veterans, like Eugene “Jack” Kraszewski from Pulaski, who shared some of his experiences in World War Two.

Following a number of veteran’s stories, the unveiling of the Brown County Veterans Storytelling Wall.

The new interactive wall contains stories from veterans, in their own words, and highlights the history of the former arena.

Veterans in attendance shared both appreciation and surprise.

“I came to the Memorial Arena many, many times and when they decided to tear it down it broke my heart, but I didn’t realize there was that much patriotism left in Green Bay and the surrounding communities to get this gorgeous, gorgeous building with the spectacular wall,” says Vietnam Veteran William Enz.

The wall’s motto is “All Gave Some, Some Gave All.”

“A beautiful wall here and it’s an honor to everyone that served in the past and everyone that will serve in the future,” says Erickson.

